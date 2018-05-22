Today, rumbling conveyor belts feed a stream of coal to units 1 and 2 at Xcel Energy’s Comanche Generating Station, just outside Pueblo. But the endless flow of coal and the roaring boilers could begin to go quiet in the next four years under a plan before Colorado regulators.

But in shuttering the two 1970s-vintage power units 10 years earlier than scheduled, there will be costs and questions: Who pays, how much and how? Xcel has put the cost figure at $193 million, although that number is in dispute.

These aren’t simply local questions. Across the country, utilities are shutting coal-fired power plants, in some cases because they are old and no longer market competitive, and in others because to continue running them requires expensive pollution control equipment—akin to adding a new catalytic converter to a 1988 Chevy Nova.

Since 2009, 268 U.S. coal-fired units have closed, leaving 262 operating plants, according to the Sierra Club’s Beyond Coal Campaign.

