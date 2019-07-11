DENVER — Want to know where to go for yoga in Denver?

As luck would have it, there's no shortage of notable yoga options to check out in and around Denver.

To find the top yoga centers in the area, Hoodline analyzed data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass to identify which studios are the most popular. Read on for the results.

(Bonus: You can try them all out if you're a member of ClassPass, a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different yoga studios, gyms and wellness offerings.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

One Yoga

8101 E. Belleview Ave., Suite Z

Among Denver's favorites is One Yoga, with 4.8 stars out of 3,598 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp and 2,949 fans on Facebook.

According to the business' ClassPass profile, '[One Yoga] is where Denver yoga reaches new heights. Their diverse offering of yoga classes includes heated power yoga, hatha yoga, kundalini yoga, restorative yoga, gentle yoga and yoga therapy.'

'One Yoga truly serves the physical, spiritual and healing aspects of the human spirit,' its Yelp page continues.

Read reviews of the selection of classes at One Yoga on ClassPass here.

Urban Sanctuary

2745 Welton St., Five Points

With five stars out of 33 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of one review on Yelp and 1,559 fans on Facebook, Urban Sanctuary has garnered ample local fans.

'Urban Sanctuary is a community wellness studio, offering yoga classes, life coaching, reiki, workshops, [Ayurveda], meditation, movement, circles, trauma support, tantra, naked yoga, POC classes, cannabis yoga, tantra dating and much more,' its Yelp page explains.

Learn more about the offerings at Urban Sanctuary on ClassPass here.

White Lotus Therapeutics

2554 Irving St., Sloan Lake

With 4.8 stars out of 1,905 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 48 reviews on Yelp and 999 fans on Facebook, White Lotus Therapeutics holds its own among the competition. Please note, though, that the Facebook fans are spread across the business' multiple locations. It's been in operation since 2016.

'White Lotus' philosophy is one of empowered vulnerability,' touts the business' profile on ClassPass. 'Their yoga offerings are cultivated to support and nourish [oneself]. Nestled in Sloan's Lake, their space is warm and grounded, so that you feel like you are coming home.'

Take a look at reviews of the selection of classes at White Lotus Therapeutics on ClassPass here.

Big Power Yoga

2470 Broadway, Five Points

With 4.9 stars out of 5,321 reviews on ClassPass, five stars out of 19 reviews on Yelp and 1,047 fans on Facebook, Big Power Yoga is another popular local pick.

'Big Power Yoga practices an energetic, inspired, sweaty and fun Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga,' states the business' ClassPass profile. 'Big's mission is to empower as many people as possible to live their biggest lives possible.'

Learn more about the classes at Big Power Yoga on ClassPass here.

This story was created automatically using ClassPass and other local business data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.