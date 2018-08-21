Like most mothers, when Megan Gage’s son was born in 2009, she was eager to show him off.

Before taking the baby out, she would give him a little curl using a lotion and pomade mixture that had a sweet smell. Gage said people “would go nuts,” asking to touch and smell her infant son’s hair.

“After being stopped 50 times, I cracked a joke with my husband that someone would be smart to make a product like this because people go crazy for it,” Gage said.

Joking aside, the idea stuck with her. In 2010, Gage founded Castle Rock, Colorado-based Hot Tot, selling what was, to her knowledge, the only professional hair care product made and marketed toward infants.

Hot Tot started out with just its Sweet Pea Curl Serum, which is now its highest-selling item. The company has since grown to a line of eight cleansing, conditioning and styling products, which Gage says “can be layered and cocktailed to do basically anything.”

