DENVER — With Cyber Monday in full swing, local authorities are offering tips and tricks to help the community enjoy the many deals that Cyber Monday has to offer safely this year.

The Denver Police Department is warning the community to wary of "porch pirates" taking advantage of your recent purchases arriving at your doorstep.

According to SafeWise, Denver is ranked in the top ten of the nation's worst metro areas for package theft during the holidays.

With the many deals for holiday gifts, here are nine ways to protect packages this Cyber Monday and throughout the holiday season:

Track your packages so you are at home when they are delivered

Make sure your package requires a signature

Send your packages to your place of work or the home of a family or friend who will be able to receive it

Have the shipping company send your package to a sorting facility like USPS, FedEx, and UPS to arrange to pick it up

Amazon has the option to arrange for packages to be delivered to an Amazon Hub Locker which are located at multiple locations such as Whole Foods

Check out this video of porch pirates taking advantage of packages left at doorsteps posted on the Denver Police Department's Facebook page.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation's (CBI) ID Theft Facebook page also shared tips to keep you safe when dealing with online deals:

Use a private Wi-Fi or a VPN to avoid having your identity and financial information exposed

Avoid clicking any "Click Here" email ads, text, messages or online ads that could lead to malware

Check your credit card activities to verify there is nothing wrong with your account

Gift cards seem like a great holiday gift. If you are contacted to handle a financial matter with a gift card, assume it is a scammer

CBI asks if you believe you are a victim of ID theft or fraud, please call the CBI 24 Hour Hotline: 1-855-443-3489 or email at CBI.StopIDTheft@state.co.us

