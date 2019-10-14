DENVER — Fitch Ratings, one of the big three credit rating agencies in the country, has downgraded RTD’s bonds rating related to the East Rail and G lines from stable to negative. Specifically, the rating went from “BBB+” to “BBB.”

“The downgrade reflects the credit deterioration of key project counterparties, leading to weaker risk mitigation within the project,” the Fitch Ratings news release said Friday afternoon. “The Negative Outlook reflects the potential for further credit deterioration of key project counterparties over the next one to two years.”

RTD entered into a $2.2 billion and more than 30-year public-private partnership contract with Denver Transit Partners to design, build, finance, operate and maintain the 35 miles of commuter rail that make up the East Rail and G lines.

The G Line 11-mile commuter rail connects riders across Denver, Adams County, Arvada and Wheat Ridge. The East Rail Line, also known as the University of Colorado A Line, connects Union Station to Denver International Airport. Issues involving the timing of crossing gates along the A Line to DIA led to a legal dispute between Denver Transit Partners and RTD.

