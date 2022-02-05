Trader Joe's puts finishing touches on next Colorado store

Trader Joe’s is opening its first store in the southeast metro-Denver area.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PARKER, Colo. — Trader Joe's is putting the finishing touches on its newest Colorado location.

The grocery store chain said it will open a new store in Parker on Friday, May 6.

Located at 18374 Cottonwood Drive just off Interstate E470, the store will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 7:55 a.m. Friday before officially opening at 8 a.m.

The 9,600 square-foot store will be the first Trader Joe’s in the southeast metro-Denver area.

Trader Joe's said the store's interior will feature artwork highlighting local mountain views, iconic buildings of downtown Parker and 17 Mile House Farm Barn.

This will be the eighth Trader Joe’s in Colorado. The other stores are located in Denver, Greenwood Village, Boulder, Fort Collins, Littleton and Colorado Springs.

The Parker location's store captain is Ty Poe, a 15-year veteran of the company, said Trader Joe's.

The store is in the process of hiring workers and anyone interested in applying can visit traderjoes.com/careers for more information.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Warrior Way

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.