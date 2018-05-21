Denver leaders welcomed travel planners and travel writers from around the world to the Mile High City Sunday, offering them wares from six James-Beard-Award-nominated chefs, libations from a half-dozen breweries and an invitation to see all the area has to offer in the coming days.

Activities from sightseeing tours to a downtown-block-long press brunch greeted the roughly 6,000 attendees of the largest annual U.S. show for international tourism leaders — a show with the economic impact of the Super Bowl that has returned to Denver for the first time since 1991. While exhibitors and delegates began arriving as early as mid-day Friday — about 2,500 people signed up for the convention rode the A Line in from Denver International Airport on Friday and Saturday, according to Visit Denver officials — the first full day of activities began on Sunday, leading into the three days of one-on-one appointments Monday through Wednesday that are at the heart of the event.

Speaking to a group of some 500 travel writers gathered on Larimer Square for a press brunch, officials from the U.S. Travel Association and Brand USA lauded the welcoming efforts of Denver officials, while local leaders such as Visit Denver President/CEO Richard Scharf and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock exhorted the temporary city guests to get out and experience the surrounding sites, shops and local features.

“We’re a city that is full of surprises — and sure to keep your attention while you’re here,” Hancock said.

