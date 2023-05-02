Tuesday Morning going out of business after closing 16 Colorado stores

DENVER — Home goods store Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all of its stores.
The company said on its Facebook it has begun the process of closing its 200 remaining stores.
"Our 'Going Out of Business Sale' is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support," the retailer wrote.
When Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy in February, the Dallas-based company announced it would close 265 stores, including 16 locations in Colorado. The 265 closures were more than half of its stores.
Tuesday Morning also filed for bankruptcy in 2020, when its store count went from 700 to 487.
According to Business Insider, the February closures were to target the company's least profitable stores while it attempted to reorganize itself.
In February, Tuesday Morning identified the 16 Colorado stores it planned to close saying "everything on sale".
The sixteen Tuesday Morning stores included locations in Denver, Colorado Springs, Littleton, Castle Rock, Fort Collins, Longmont, Wheat Ridge, Johnstown, Sheridan, Grand Junction, Silverthorne, Parker, Northglenn and Pueblo.
- Castle Rock
- 774 S. Perry St., The Centre on Plum Creek
- Colorado Springs
- 5677 N. Academy Blvd., Erindale Center
- 5637 Barnes Road, Powers Pointe
- Denver
- 2890 S. Colorado Blvd., University Hills Shopping Center
- Fort Collins
- 4426 S. College Ave., Harmony Marketplace
- Grand Junction
- 2650 North Ave., Red Cliffe Pointe
- Jamestown
- 4909 Thompson Pkwy., Johnstown Plaza
- Littleton
- 7951 S. Broadway, Market at Southpark
- 8055 W. Bowles Ave., Bowles Crossing
- Longmont
- 1250 South Hover St., Village at the Peaks
- Northglenn
- 10606 Melody Drive, Northglenn Marketplace
- Parker
- 18721 Ponderosa Drive, Parker Marketplace II
- Pueblo
- 220 West 29th St., Pueblo Shopping Center
- Sheridan
- 3640 River Point Pkwy., Riverpoint at Sheridan
- Silverthorne
- 209 Summit Place Shopping Center, Summit Place Shopping Center
- Wheat Ridge
- 3354 Youngfield St., Applewood Village
Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of all its stores last week.
