Tuesday Morning going out of business after closing 16 Colorado stores

In February, Tuesday Morning filed for its second bankruptcy in three years.

DENVER — Home goods store Tuesday Morning is going out of business and closing all of its stores.

The company said on its Facebook it has begun the process of closing its 200 remaining stores.

"Our 'Going Out of Business Sale' is in stores now, with savings up to 30% off. Thank you for 49 years of loyalty and support," the retailer wrote.

When Tuesday Morning filed for bankruptcy in February, the Dallas-based company announced it would close 265 stores, including 16 locations in Colorado. The 265 closures were more than half of its stores.

Tuesday Morning also filed for bankruptcy in 2020, when its store count went from 700 to 487.

According to Business Insider, the February closures were to target the company's least profitable stores while it attempted to reorganize itself.

In February, Tuesday Morning identified the 16 Colorado stores it planned to close saying "everything on sale".

The sixteen Tuesday Morning stores included locations in Denver, Colorado Springs, Littleton, Castle Rock, Fort Collins, Longmont, Wheat Ridge, Johnstown, Sheridan, Grand Junction, Silverthorne, Parker, Northglenn and Pueblo.

Castle Rock 774 S. Perry St., The Centre on Plum Creek

Colorado Springs 5677 N. Academy Blvd., Erindale Center 5637 Barnes Road, Powers Pointe

Denver 2890 S. Colorado Blvd., University Hills Shopping Center

Fort Collins 4426 S. College Ave., Harmony Marketplace

Grand Junction 2650 North Ave., Red Cliffe Pointe

Jamestown 4909 Thompson Pkwy., Johnstown Plaza

Littleton 7951 S. Broadway, Market at Southpark 8055 W. Bowles Ave., Bowles Crossing

Longmont 1250 South Hover St., Village at the Peaks

Northglenn 10606 Melody Drive, Northglenn Marketplace

Parker 18721 Ponderosa Drive, Parker Marketplace II

Pueblo 220 West 29th St., Pueblo Shopping Center

Sheridan 3640 River Point Pkwy., Riverpoint at Sheridan

Silverthorne 209 Summit Place Shopping Center, Summit Place Shopping Center

Wheat Ridge 3354 Youngfield St., Applewood Village



Bed Bath & Beyond filed for bankruptcy and announced the closure of all its stores last week.

