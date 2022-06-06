'USPS Connect' launches at 44 Front Range post offices

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has launched a new delivery service at 44 Front Range post offices.
Colorado is one of the first states to receive "USPS Connect," which will have same-day and next-day delivery options.
USPS said Connect has "four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs."
"I’m very excited for Colorado’s roll-out of USPS Connect," said Marcella Juarez-Rivera, manager of inside sales for USPS. "Rising fuel costs, schedule conflicts and the distance between customers can be a big deterrent for businesses. With USPS Connect Local, you will be able to provide local customers with same-day or next-day shipping, at low rates."
"USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for — an affordable way to meet consumer demand for fast delivery," said Louis DeJoy, postmaster general and CEO. "A pivotal point in our Delivering for America plan, it positions us to more fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery."
"We’ve listened carefully to our business customers to develop this program," said Jakki Krage Strako, USPS chief commerce and business solutions officer. "We’re increasing next-day deliveries. We’re also giving smaller businesses big-business rates and all businesses more user-friendly ways to interact with us."
USPS Connect
- USPS Connect Local — Next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or use en-route pickup.
- USPS Connect Regional — Next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region.
- USPS Connect National — Provides delivery solutions for businesses. Service will use USPS' new mail processing equipment for delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground.
- USPS Connect Returns — Service for businesses to offer customers convenient returns, with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.
44 Front Range post offices with USPS Connect
- 3700 Tennyson St., Denver
- 5885 Allison St., Arvada
- 16890 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora
- 7555 W. Amherst Ave., Denver
- 1905 15th St., Boulder
- 280 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield
- 8800 W. 116th Circle, Broomfield
- 1551 N. Downing St., Denver
- 6698 S. Iris St., Littleton
- 7351 Magnolia St., Commerce City
- 951 20th St., Denver
- 915 W. Lehigh Ave., Englewood
- 301 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins
- 301 S. Howes St. FL 1, Fort Collins
- 945 S. Birch St., Denver
- 6855 S. Dayton St., Greenwood Village
- 9609 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch
- 738 Peoria St., Suite D, Aurora
- 7765 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada
- 8200 Shaffer Pkwy., Littleton
- 109 Kimbark St., Lafayette
- 10799 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood
- 201 Coffman St., Longmont
- 566 S. McCaslin Blvd., Superior
- 446 E. 29th St., Loveland
- 450 W. 14th Ave., Denver
- 4710 Nome St., Denver
- 8275 E. 11th Ave., Denver
- 1411 Cortez St., Denver
- 11887 Washington St., Northglenn
- 3355 Hudson St., Denver
- 225 S. Broadway, Denver
- 4910 Brighton Blvd, Denver
- 8700 E. Jefferson Ave., Denver
- 1766 W. 46th Ave., Denver
- 8804 Washington St., Thornton
- 18555 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora
- 3800 Buchtel Blvd., Denver
- 601 Cleveland Ave., Loveland
- 2995 55th St., Boulder
- 2080 S. Holly St., Denver
- 3051 W. 105th Ave., Westminster
- 4259 W. Florida Ave., Denver
- 4210 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge
