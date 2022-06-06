'USPS Connect' launches at 44 Front Range post offices

Colorado is one of several states in the nationwide rollout to make the new services available.

DENVER — The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) has launched a new delivery service at 44 Front Range post offices.

Colorado is one of the first states to receive "USPS Connect," which will have same-day and next-day delivery options.

USPS said Connect has "four delivery solutions that leverage ongoing network improvements, new equipment, new pricing and enhanced operational precision to meet evolving business package delivery needs."

"I’m very excited for Colorado’s roll-out of USPS Connect," said Marcella Juarez-Rivera, manager of inside sales for USPS. "Rising fuel costs, schedule conflicts and the distance between customers can be a big deterrent for businesses. With USPS Connect Local, you will be able to provide local customers with same-day or next-day shipping, at low rates."

"USPS Connect provides businesses of all sizes what they have been asking for — an affordable way to meet consumer demand for fast delivery," said Louis DeJoy, postmaster general and CEO. "A pivotal point in our Delivering for America plan, it positions us to more fully leverage our network capacity to increase volume and revenue so we can continue to serve the American people with affordable, reliable mail and package delivery."

"We’ve listened carefully to our business customers to develop this program," said Jakki Krage Strako, USPS chief commerce and business solutions officer. "We’re increasing next-day deliveries. We’re also giving smaller businesses big-business rates and all businesses more user-friendly ways to interact with us."

USPS Connect

USPS Connect Local — Next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or use en-route pickup.

— Next-day service in all locations, with same-day delivery, Sunday delivery and pickup options in select locations. Businesses can enter USPS Connect Local packages and mail at the receiving dock of the designated postal facility or use en-route pickup. USPS Connect Regional — Next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region.

— Next-day regional entry and delivery of Parcel Select packages and Parcel Select Lightweight packages. Most packages will be delivered the next day within a specified region. USPS Connect National — Provides delivery solutions for businesses. Service will use USPS' new mail processing equipment for delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground.

— Provides delivery solutions for businesses. Service will use USPS' new mail processing equipment for delivery of packages through First-Class Package Service, Parcel Select Ground and Retail Ground. USPS Connect Returns — Service for businesses to offer customers convenient returns, with free en-route pickup by their carrier or drop-off at a nearby Post Office location.

44 Front Range post offices with USPS Connect

3700 Tennyson St., Denver

5885 Allison St., Arvada

16890 E. Alameda Pkwy., Aurora

7555 W. Amherst Ave., Denver

1905 15th St., Boulder

280 E. 1st Ave., Broomfield

8800 W. 116th Circle, Broomfield

1551 N. Downing St., Denver

6698 S. Iris St., Littleton

7351 Magnolia St., Commerce City

951 20th St., Denver

915 W. Lehigh Ave., Englewood

301 Boardwalk Drive, Fort Collins

301 S. Howes St. FL 1, Fort Collins

945 S. Birch St., Denver

6855 S. Dayton St., Greenwood Village

9609 S. University Blvd., Highlands Ranch

738 Peoria St., Suite D, Aurora

7765 Wadsworth Blvd., Arvada

8200 Shaffer Pkwy., Littleton

109 Kimbark St., Lafayette

10799 W. Alameda Ave., Lakewood

201 Coffman St., Longmont

566 S. McCaslin Blvd., Superior

446 E. 29th St., Loveland

450 W. 14th Ave., Denver

4710 Nome St., Denver

8275 E. 11th Ave., Denver

1411 Cortez St., Denver

11887 Washington St., Northglenn

3355 Hudson St., Denver

225 S. Broadway, Denver

4910 Brighton Blvd, Denver

8700 E. Jefferson Ave., Denver

1766 W. 46th Ave., Denver

8804 Washington St., Thornton

18555 E. Smoky Hill Road, Aurora

3800 Buchtel Blvd., Denver

601 Cleveland Ave., Loveland

2995 55th St., Boulder

2080 S. Holly St., Denver

3051 W. 105th Ave., Westminster

4259 W. Florida Ave., Denver

4210 Wadsworth Blvd, Wheat Ridge

