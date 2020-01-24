PHOENIX — Entertainment and video game giant Atari announced Friday it finalized a licensing agreement with Phoenix-based True North Studio and GSD Group to build eight Atari-branded hotels in the U.S., including in Denver.

According to a statement released by Paris-based Atari, the company will be entitled to 5% of the hotels' revenue. The company received an advance of $600,000 at the time of signing the agreement.

The hotels will focus on the video game universe and Atari brand. Each will include an eSport studio, gaming playground, meeting and event rooms, coworking spaces, restaurants, bars, movie theater and a gym, according to the Atari announcement.

> Read more at the Denver Business Journal

RELATED: Outdoor patio areas coming to DIA

RELATED: United Airlines gets approval for 24 new gates, upgraded clubs at DIA

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories