ViewHouse owner launches new concept: Pan-Mexican restaurant

DENVER — Seven years after debuting and then expanding his ViewHouse concept of elevated bars, restaurant owner Francois Safieddine will debut his second concept next week in Denver’s LoHi neighborhood — a Pan-Mexican eatery that he expects to grow quickly into multiple locations.
My Neighbor Felix, which will open on Sept. 12 in the former Marcella’s Denver space at 1801 Central Street, will bring together the cooking of all seven of the culinary regions throughout Mexico. It also will feature a wide selection of tequila and mezcal and employ about 100 people at a time when the restaurant has shed tens of thousands of jobs since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.
The idea is one that Safieddine, who rose to prominence in the Denver scene by operating a string of nightclubs in the 2000s, has been mulling for many years, said Kasie Waxman, the operations partner and vice president who came from Hillstone Restaurant Group. It’s one he believes can stand out even in a metro area filled with Mexican eateries because of its range of offerings from Baja grilled meats to Oaxacan mole to elevated Mexico City street cuisine.
