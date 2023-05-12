Aurora fried chicken restaurant closes

The oven-and-fried chicken joint joins a growing list of Colorado restaurants closing in recent weeks.

AURORA, Colo. — A Korean fried chicken restaurant has closed its doors in Aurora.

Von's Chicken announced it "decided to close down" its business.

The oven-and-fried chicken restaurant had been a community favorite at South Peoria Street and East Iliff Avenue since 2019.

"We regret to inform you that we have decided to close down our business," Von's Chicken posted on its door. "Over the years, we have enjoyed the relationships with our customers. Von's Chicken could not have been as successful as it was without your support and loyalty."

"Thank you for being with our restaurant in all its ups and downs. We wish you all the best for your continued success. We will see you at a new location later."

Von's Chicken was a favorite of Denver Broncos players, with signatures of many former players hung on a wall of the restaurant.

Can you believe it has been a year since Vons Chicken opened in Aurora? We can't say enough thanks to all of you... Posted by Vons Chicken Aurora on Sunday, December 6, 2020

Vons Chicken joins a growing list of Colorado restaurants closing in recent weeks.

Denver sports bar Blake Street Tavern permanently closed its doors in early April. The tavern, which opened in 2003, had been a favorite near Coors Field near downtown Denver in the Five Points neighborhood.

Denver Ted's Cheesesteaks, located at 21st Street and Lawrence Street in downtown Denver, announced it closed April 18.

Italian and Mexican restaurant Piccolo closed on April 30 after 50 years of operation in southeast Denver, on South Monaco Parkway, near Interstate 25 and Hampden Avenue.

Twin Dragon Restaurant in Englewood also closed April 30 after operating for 47 years.

