Walmart asking customers to use credit, debit cards amid national coin shortage woes

Walmart is feeling the impacts of a national coin shortage.

CALIFORNIA, USA — A national coin shortage is hitting Walmart stores across the country, according to a company spokesperson.

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said in June that the shutdowns from the coronavirus pandemic raised concerns about coin circulation, according to the Associated Press.

He told the Associated Press that the "flow of funds through the economy has stopped" due to the partial closure of the economy.

In a statement from Walmart, they said their stores were among the other retailers being impacted by the coin shortage and they are asking people to consider paying with credit or debit cards when possible.

"Like most retailers, we’re experiencing the affects of the nation-wide coin shortage," said Avani Dudhia, spokesperson for Walmart. "We’re asking customers to pay with card or use correct change when possible if they need to pay with cash."

Dudhia said cash is still welcome at all of the Walmart stores, but some self-checkout registers have been converted to card-only registers.

Dudhia added that some stores have been moving registers to card-only on an as-needed basis.

Walmart does not know how long the policy will be in place due to the coin shortage being a nationwide issue.

