Forbes' latest list ranking billionaires around the world was released Tuesday. According to the magazine, this was only the second year in a decade where both the number of billionaires and their total wealth diminished.

This year's list had 55 less billionaires, for a total of 2,153. According to Forbes' calculations, 46 percent of the ranking billionaires had a smaller estimated net worth than last year and ranking Coloradans weren't immune to the trend.

Here's where Colorado's consistently ranked billionaires stacked up for 2019:

- Investor Philip Anschutz ranked No. 128 with an estimated net worth of $10.9 billion, down from No. 108 and $13 billion last year;

- Dish co-founder Charlie Ergen ranked No. 143 with an estimated net worth of $9.6 billion, down from No. 106 and $13.4 billion in 2018;

- Media mogul John Malone ranked No. 203 with an estimated net worth of $7.2 billion, down from No. 186 and $8.1 billion last year.

