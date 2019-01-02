Women-led co-working company 'The Riveter' is eyeing an expansion to Denver this year.

The Riveter bills itself as a coworking and community membership network focused on women and work. It recently closed a $15 million Series A funding round, led by Alpha Edison. The company currently has five locations in Seattle and Los Angeles.

In addition to opening The Riveter in Austin, Texas, in early March, the company announced Jan. 29 its planned expansion to five new cities, including Denver, Atlanta, Dallas, Portland, Oregon, and Minneapolis-St. Paul, by mid-2019.

Once the locations are open, The Riveter will have 11 spaces in eight cities before its second anniversary, it said in an announcement.

Read more at the Denver Business Journal: https://bit.ly/2BddHFq