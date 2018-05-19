CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police are working a fatal shooting near a Clayton County high school, Friday night.

According to officials, the shots were fired near Mt. Zion High School off Mt. Zion Road.

Right now, the Clayton County Fire Department confirms there were three victims who were transported to area hospitals. One victim was taken to Atlanta Medical Center, while another was taken to Piedmont Henry Hospital.

A third victim was taken to Southern Regional, but was later pronounced dead.

Video from the scene showed several police cars outside the location.

