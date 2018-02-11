OAKWOOD, Ga. -- A 16-year-old boy is in in critical condition playing a pumpkin-tossing game at a church.

Pumpkin Chunkin is a game when people use a large slingshot to shoot a pumpkin into the the air. When it backfired, the pumpkin slammed him in his chest, nearly killing Jacob Stevens.

The fall festival took place at his church, Cornerstone Assembly Church of God in Oakwood, in Hall County.

His family says Jacob is in the intensive care unit.

“When the pumpkin went out, it didn’t release, and it come back and it hit him in the chest," said Trevor, Jacob's brother. "He initially got hit in the heart, and it sent him into cardiac arrest. We had bystander CPR, Preston Fowler of Cornerstone, we know that he saved his life.”

Trevor and his parents, Michael and Jan, are with Jacob at Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville. They've been praying with friends for the teen.

“He’s doing very well, now, he’s actually responded to us, he squeezed our hands, and gave us a thumbs up.”

Doctors told the family it might be a couple of weeks before Jacob is out of danger.

“But God is faithful and He’s gonna see him through," said Jan Stevens, Jacob's mom.

Pumpkin Chunkin is a popular game at fall festivals everywhere, but accidents do happen. People create canons, catapults, and slingshots to shoot the pumpkins.

The slingshot device used at the church has been dismantled. The smashed pumpkins-- evidence of how popular the game was, still there that night.

“Hundreds of people used the same device," said Pastor Steve Stewart.

He said no one imagined it could have backfired the way it did.

“This particular game will never be used again," he said.

Friends have set up a fundraising campaign online to support the family. Pastor Stewart said Jacob is known for making people laugh and loving music.

"He’s right there in the middle of the life of the party, all of the time," he said. “From all over the world, people are literally praying for Jacob.”

The pastor and the family said the life and death difference for Jacob was doing CPR right away and continued prayers from the community.

