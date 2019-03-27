Two men were killed after a carjacking, shooting and car crash in North Seattle Wednesday afternoon. Three other people were shot and wounded. One person is in police custody.

The shooting started as a carjacking on Sand Point Way just after 4 p.m. Police say the suspect shot a female driver before walking into the street and shooting at a Metro bus on Lake City Way at NE 125th St.

The bus driver was hit in the torso, but managed to turn the bus around and drive away from the gunman. The bus driver walked to medics for help and was transported to Harborview Medical Center. Metro said 12 people were on board the bus, but no passengers were hurt.

After shooting at the bus, the suspect approached a second vehicle and shot at the driver of a red Prius, killing the driver.

Police arrived to the scene and tried making contact with the suspect. The suspect climbed into the Prius and sped away from police.

The suspect crashed into another vehicle, killing the other driver. Police took the suspect into custody after a brief standoff.

The suspect was hospitalized with non-life threatening injuries, where he is currently under police watch.

A King County Metro bus with two bullet holes in the windshield.

Seattle police officers surrounded two crashed vehicles in North Seattle and took at least one man into custody at that scene.

Stay tuned for additional developments. KING 5 has several crews on the scene gathering details.

