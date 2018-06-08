COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - Three children have been hospitalized following a near drowning incident at an apartment complex pool in Colorado Springs.

The three children are all under 6 years old. Authorities said one child is listed in critical condition and two are in serious condition.

Police did not immediately have any details about the exact ages of the children or whether they were related.

The incident occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. Sunday when other children at the pool saw the three in trouble and started pulling them out of the pool.

Colorado Springs police are investigating how the three ended up in the pool.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.