DENVER, Colorado — Coloradans are passionate about their wildlife.

Particularly when it comes to bald eagles, it’s not uncommon for observers to become attached to the birds occupying nests near the homes and businesses of humans.

Anne Price, curator of Raptors at the Raptor Education Foundation in Brighton, said bald eagles are very tolerant of people.

So, it’s no surprise that photographers and residents of an area just outside of the Denver metro area have grown to love a pair of mating eagles there.

9NEWS has chosen to not disclose the nest's location for its protection.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife told 9NEWS the pair had been living in the nest for five to eight years.

Two days after a bomb cyclone hit Colorado, someone called CPW to report that the male bald eagle was on the ground while his mate sat alone in the nest.

Colorado Parks & Wildlife picked up the male to bring him to Birds of Prey. They told 9NEWS he died upon arriving at the facility.

His passing leaves his female mate alone to protect their two eggs in the nest.

We spoke with a Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the Raptor Education Foundation, and a photographer who has been photographing the nest since 2017 about what the male’s passing means for the female and the eggs.

Was the male injured in the storm or did something else cause his passing?

Anne Price with the Raptor Education Foundation told 9NEWS over the phone that the only way to know for certain is through a necropsy. Price said many of the raptors at their location chose to stay out during the storm rather than seek protection in the shelter provided. She explained many of the birds that chose to stay out in the elements became waterlogged during the morning rain.

Jason Clay with Colorado Parks and Wildlife told 9NEWS the health lab at CPW will not conduct a necropsy. The eagle’s carcass will instead be sent to the National Eagle Repository at the Rocky Mountain Arsenal National Wildlife Refuge.

Winston Herbert, who has been photographing the bald eagles since 2017, told 9NEWS he believes Wednesday’s storm injured the male. When he came out to check on the nest Friday morning, he only saw the female in the nest. Herbert told 9NEWS he saw something in the snow at the base of the tree but couldn’t tell what it was with his naked eye. With his zoom lens, Herbert identified “the shape of a bird.” He said snow was covering the bird to the point where he couldn’t make out what it was.

What about his passing leaves the female and the eggs vulnerable?

Price explained that because bald eagle young are altricial, parents “don’t leave them unattended until they’re generally big enough to not be taken by ravens and until they can maintain their own body heat. That’s 3-4 weeks minimum.” Without her partner, the female can’t leave the nest to scavenge for food.

Clay told 9NEWS “the mother’s instinct will be to incubate and get the eggs to hatch.” He said, “she would go outside her nest to look for food to forage on…but her focus would be on hatching her eggs.”

Herbert said he saw crows “harassing” the female Friday morning. Herbert told 9NEWS he wishes he and the other photographers invested in the nest wish they “could feed them.”

What’s the likelihood of the eggs surviving with only one parent watching over them?

Price told 9NEWS that it’s “highly unlikely” the eggs will hatch and survive to adulthood. “Even if the eggs do hatch, we’d have to have a floater male show up within days which is highly unlikely,” she explained. That male would be able to provide food for the female while she incubates the eggs and protects the hatchlings.

Will Colorado Parks & Wildlife intervene to save the eggs?

Clay said the agency will not intervene. He explained that the more likely scenario in which the agency would intervene is if a hatchling were to fall from the nest.

How does the bald eagle’s Endangered Species status factor into that decision?

Price said bald eagles are thriving in Colorado thanks to the Endangered Species Act. She said all three pillars of the act for bald eagles are education, awareness, and clean water. According to Price, there were only 9 active nests in Colorado in 1980. Today, there are over 200. She said a loss of two eggs is no longer a huge deal.

Since bald eagle’s mate for life, will the female take another mate?

Price explained it’s likely the female will have a mate by next season. “A big female like that, on the nest, without a mate sitting on the tree…if there is a floater around, that would attract attention,” Price said. According to Price, a male will bring the female sticks to try to impress her and “because she does the majority of the incubation, but not all, she has greater say in deciding where and how the nest operates.”

