What’s the first thing you think about when you’re away or at work? Chances are you worry about your home, its contents and the people or pets inside. Today in my quest to highlight the biggest deals, I have the ultimate surveillance system to bring you peace of mind.

Ironically I started researching home security systems and surveillance gadgets for my mom last season. Her neighbors’ house was broken into while they were on vacation and with my dad often away on business, I wanted to find a plug and play security solution for my mom.

Today if you’re a mom, shopping for your mom or looking to further secure your home, The Zmodo Pivot HD 360-degree rotating wireless camera is an incredible deal.

I test dozens of surveillance products per season. While many camera systems by Nest, Arlo and Amazon provide tremendous footage, most don’t rotate on their own and the Zmodo HD is in a league of its own.

The sleek and fully capable cylinder captures crystal clear high definition video in daylight or at night thanks to its built-in night vision. From push alerts on your smartphone to two-voice communication, the Zmodo HD does it all and this is the best deal in the country today.

- Zero monthly fees; no monitoring fees!

- Ideal for any home or small business

- Infrared night vision allows you to see anyone in the dark up to 32 feet away

- Automatic alerts delivered to your smartphone

- Two way voice communication allows you to talk back through your smartphone

- All-in-one home security solution

- Could easily double as a nanny cam, pet cam or security system for the elderly

- Records all surveillance footage in HD with full 360-degree motion

- Simple swipe of your smartphone or tablet repositions surveillance viewpoint

$70 Off New Zmodo Pivot Home Surveillance & Security System + Free Shipping

Was: $149.99

Now: $79.99

Matt Granite is a freelance consumer reporter who produces stories and video for this Station, Amazon Live and others. He is not compensated by the brands featured here. This Station and its parent company may receive a share of the revenue from the site that sells the product if you purchase one of these products using the link on this page.

