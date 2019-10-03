SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Arapahoe Basin in Summit County is open after two days of avalanche mitigation.

Alan Henceroth, A-Basin’s chief operating officer, and his team have been watching two major avalanche paths closely.

"The Professor is right here, comes right down the highway down to the parking lot here," he said, "along with CDOT we just pounded the heck out of it and didn't get it to slide."

The Professor is a mountain top that's very close to A-Basin. Regardless, Alan felt confident about opening the slopes to the public.

"The other one, the Widowmaker, is just down the road," he explained how that one did slide down, putting a lot of snow on the highway, but it's all been pushed off the road.

"We'll keep our eye on it, CDOT will keep their eye on it, the avalanche center will keep their eye on it but we feel pretty good about it today," he said.