2021 Arapahoe State Fair reaches capacity crowds

First Front Range fair of the year brings families out by the thousands.

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. — A good turnout is always exciting, but for the first time in its more than 100 years history, some fairgoers were turned away.

Citing larger-than-expected post-COVID crowds, the Arapahoe County Fair on Saturday had to close the gates at 8 p.m. to keep fairgoers safe and traffic clear on roads surrounding the facility. Those that were turned away were encouraged to come back on Sunday, when the Fair will operate 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fair organizers said this is the first time they’ve had to close due to large crowds.

“After a tough year of the pandemic, we knew people were eager for a return for this 115-year family tradition,” said Glen Poole, operations manager for the Fair. “Unfortunately, walk-up attendance was much higher than our capacity limits and we had to close the doors early to keep everyone safe.”

According to the release, Arapahoe County Fair attendance on Saturday night surpassed 15,722 attendees—one of the largest crowds in the fair’s history. Events on Saturday included popular carnival rides, CPRA rodeo, the 4-H exhibits and competitions and live entertainment. The annual fireworks show lit the skies over Eastern Aurora.

The event is one of the first large gatherings in the Front Range since COVID-19 restrictions were relaxed in May.

“We knew folks were ready to get back to seeing friends and family at a time-honored event,” said Poole. “While we planned on extra attendance, we were overwhelmed at the number of day-of attendees.” Parking quickly became a premium and traffic on Quincy Ave. backed up, so organizers made the difficult decision to limit attendance.

With the end of the pandemic and the return of large events like the fair, one thing seems to be clear, people are excited to get out and have fun.