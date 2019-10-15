AURORA, Colo. — An Aurora King Soopers security officer was just doing his job last week when he was beaten unconscious in the store's parking lot. Now, the Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding the attacker. They're hoping a $9,000 reward will encourage anyone who recognizes him to call police.

The attack happened last Sunday, Oct. 6, at the King Soopers at Mississippi and Chambers Road in Aurora.

The security officer suspected the hooded man of shoplifting and followed him out of the store. The officer was barely able to confront the man when he began punching the officer to the ground, police said

"The assault was so bad that at one point he kicked the security officer in the face leaving the suspect’s shoe print on his face," said Crystal McCoy, a spokesperson with APD.

Police ask anyone who recognizes this suspect to call Crime Stoppers at (720) 913 - STOP.

If not for a good Samaritan who intervened, police aren't sure how much worse it could have been.

"The family specifically wanted me to share their thanks to the good Samaritan," McCoy said.

A week after the attack, APD has not been able to identify the suspect. The department released the surveillance footage from the store in hopes that someone in the community will recognize him and report it.

Police describe the suspect as:

An adult male (he is believed to be Asian)

About 6 feet tall

A mustache at the time of the attack

Wearing dark rimmed glasses

Police said the assault was so brutal and unprovoked, the suspect will face felony charges for aggravated assault.

"We can’t let this happen to our security officers," McCoy said. "Not in our community, not at our grocery stores. This is completely unacceptable."

Between the Aurora Reward Fund, Denver Crime Stoppers and the newest contribution from King Soopers, the reward is now $9,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

"A reward is due for someone who has good information that can lead to the arrest," McCoy said. "But we have to find the guy. Somebody knows who it is and we’re just a phone call away. You can help bring some peace to this family and some justice."

The police are asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867) to remain anonymous. Or call the Aurora Police Department at 303-739-6050.

