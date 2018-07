ADAMS COUNTY — A suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting Saturday night in Adams County.

Aurora Police tweeted that their officers were involved in the shooting near Federal Blvd. and E. 64th Ave.

No officers were injured, according to police.

There's no word on the suspect's condition.

Information on what lead up to the shooting has not yet been released.

