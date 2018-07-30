Gregg McMahan knows bees.

“I teach beekeeping at ‘To Bee or Not to Bee’ and we do the bee rescues," he said. "I lecture all over the state."

McMahan also starred in a documentary called "Bee People: Get Stung," which provides an in-depth look at the challenges facing bees.

McMahan recently went to south Denver to rescue bees that lost their hive to a fallen tree.

He said he has been busy with such rescues since March, when bee season began.

“Bees came out early this year," McMahan said. “In this particular case we have the opportunity to make a rescue."

“At first, I came over here and I wasn’t really planning on doing this job," he added. "But then I could see the babies on the ground and all the females on top taking care of the babies, and I could see that there is a chance that we could rescue these bees.”

McMahan said he hopes to relocate the bees to a hive near Standley Lake in Westminster. He said the Westminster is very supportive of his efforts to save bees.

“Bees bring people together, there is no doubt about it,” McMahan said.

He has also been able to recover fresh honey and share it with the neighbors.

