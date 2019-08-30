BOULDER, Colo. — Police are investigating after a crew located a body in a drainage canal Friday, according to a tweet from the Boulder Police Department (BPD).

The body was found in the 5000 block of Valmont Road shortly after 10 a.m., BPD said.

The body was partially submerged and at this point, hasn't been connected to any missing people police are aware of, BPD spokesperson Shannon Aulabaugh said.

Aulabaugh said it's too soon to know if it's a suspicious death.

This story will be updated as more information comes available.

