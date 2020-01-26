CALABASAS, Calif. — Fire officials say there are no survivors after a helicopter crashed on Sunday in Southern California.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department says the crash occurred in Calabasas. Calabasas is a city of 23,000 people about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Officials didn't immediately know how many people were on board or if there were any injuries. However, in a press conference with with the Los Angeles County Fire Department, officials said there were no survivors.

Firefighters worked to douse flames that spread through dry brush.

