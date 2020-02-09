Cameron Peak Fire will limit aspen viewing and hunting in Northern Colorado

Forest Service expert expects aspens to start turning in mid-September; hunting areas for elk, deer, moose, black bear and bighorn sheep impacted by fire.

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The Cameron Peak Fire will significantly impact prime aspen viewing and hunting opportunities west of Fort Collins this year.

The fire has completely closed 300,000 acres of the Roosevelt National Forest, including some of the area's best aspen viewing sites: the Laramie River Road (Larimer County 103) and the Pennock Pass Road (Larimer County Road 44H) as well as Colorado Highway 14 from Rustic to Gould.

"We don't have plans to shrink the closure area because of the forecast for continued dry weather, but we are constantly talking with fire experts and the Larimer County Sheriff's Office to see if we can make alterations,'' said Reghan Cloudman, Roosevelt National Forest spokesperson.

Where (and when) to go aspen viewing instead

Dan West, Colorado State Forest Service entomology program specialist, said he expects aspen in the northern mountains, which includes the Cameron Peak Fire area, to start turning in mid-September, with the peak coming in late September.

He said the fire will have minimal impact on aspen stands.

An aspen-viewing alternative in the area includes Wyoming Highway 130 west of Laramie that takes drivers into the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forest, which also offers aspen-viewing hikes. You also can use this highway to access North Park in Colorado where there are more aspen viewing opportunities.

>>Watch video: State-wide drought may cause fall foliage to turn colors early this year.