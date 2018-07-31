A truck that belongs to the nonprofit Wish for Wheels that was stolen from the parking lot of a Discount Tire in Aurora has been found in Denver.

The truck was found at East 58th Avenue and Argonne Street in Denver on Tuesday, according to Brad Appel, the executive director for Wish for Wheels.

Wish for Wheels provides brand new bikes and helmets to kids in low-income elementary schools.

Appel said the stolen truck had some wheel, body and spray paint damage.

At the time of the theft, Appel said there were dozens of bikes in the truck. He said most of the unbuilt bikes that were in the truck are still there, but the built ones are missing.

It was loaded up for an event this week, and stolen sometime Sunday or Monday after Wish for Wheels left the 14-foot box truck at the Discount Tire at 3601 N. Tower Road because the organization needed new tires.

The Aurora Police Department has not provided an update about the stolen truck, or said if there are any suspects.

In a statement, a Discount Tires spokesperson confirmed that it is working with police.

