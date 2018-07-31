A truck that belongs to the nonprofit Wish for Wheels was discovered stolen Monday from the parking lot of a Discount Tire in Aurora.

The 14-foot box truck had been dropped off at the tire store at 3601 N. Tower Rd. because the charity needed new tires.

Wish for Wheels provides bikes and helmets to kids in low-income elementary schools. At the time of the theft, there were about 60 bikes and some tools inside the truck, according to Operations Administrator Peri Mueller.

It was loaded up for an event later this week at Denver Health.

The vehicle was stolen sometime Sunday or Monday, Mueller said.

The Aurora Police Department confirms that a police report has been filed and an investigation is underway.

In a statement, a Discount Tires spokesperson confirmed that it is working with police.

