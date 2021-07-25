Child falls from second floor at Aurora mall

Aurora Police said the two-year-old boy is in critical condition after the fall Sunday.

AURORA, Colo. — A 2-year-old boy is in the hospital in critical condition after falling from the second floor at the Aurora mall Sunday, police said.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said officers responded to a call around 4 p.m. of a child who had fallen from the second floor at Town Center at Aurora.

APD said the boy’s father was holding him in his arms at the top of an escalator when the child lunged forward. The father lost his grip, according to APD, and the child fell to the first floor.

The child was transported to a local hospital and is currently in critical condition, police said.

The investigation is still in the early stages, police said, but the incident appears to be an accident.

