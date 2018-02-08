TAMPA, Fla. - A young child has died after being found unconscious in the Hillsborough River.

Police said about 4 p.m., a woman believed to be the child's mother drove to the scene, walked into the river and dumped the girl.

"The TPD dive team went to the scene at North Rome Avenue and West Aileen Street," police said. "At approximately 4:30 p.m., a dive team member discovered an unconscious child submerged about 75 feet off shore."

Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan said the girl, believed to be 4 years old, was taken to St. Joseph's Children's Hospital, where she died.

The suspect was apprehended while walking not far from where the child was dumped in the river, the chief said.

Several witnesses called police to report the child was put in the river.

Police said they were trying to contact other family members.

No further information was immediately available.

"Unfortunately at this point, there are a lot more questions than answers," said Dugan, who called it a "completely tragic event."

"It's a crazy world we live in," he said.

