AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora is helping families from a mobile home park before they become homeless.

Denver Meadows, near I-225 and Colfax, asked residents to move out of the property by the end of the month. The landlord wanted to re-purpose the land but residents really wanted to stay in the community they love.

For three years, residents tried different ways to stay. Even partnered up with an organization to buy the property from the landlord. Nothing was panning and time was running out.

The landlord had originally said they had to move out by March 31. At that point, residents didn't have many options and were asking the cIty for relocation help.

This week, the city council voted to support Denver Meadows residents with $10,000 per unit to relocate.

"It took us a little while and it took a lot of convincing of council members to support them and in the end, we were able to support them," said Councilwoman Crystal Murillo.

"A lot of our marijuana funds have been going to support homelessness prevention," said Murillo. " Actually, it’s an ordinance that 2% of our marijuana funds go to homelessness funds, which is the pot of money that would’ve supported them with relocation assistance anyway. So we used a little bit of the uncommitted marijuana money we had to support their relocation assistance.”

She says there are about 25 families left from the 100 that were there when all this started.

"This isn't a typical case, there's no way that the city would be able to create this again," said Murillo. "We have 11 other mobile home parks that if they were in the same situation I don't know if we'd be able to actually have the funds to do that but we need to prevent this from happening in the future."

Murillo and the residents of Denver Meadows helped create a mobile home taskforce. They look at ways to protect tenant's property.

In their situation, tenants had bought their trailer homes but were renting the land it stood on. When the landlord wanted them out, a lot of families couldn't move the trailer because it was very expensive to do that. They were faced with the hard decision of having to leave it there and starting over.

That's what residents of Denver Meadows now want to prevent for the 11 other trailer home parks in Aurora.

If a landlord decides to sell the land, trailer homeowners would like some assistance to relocate.

As a part of the task force, Denver Meadows residents hope to help Aurora come up with options for the next time this happens.

They're discussing ways to protect the property and rights of tenants in these types of mobile home parks.

