FORT COLLINS COLORADOAN — In the era of #MeToo and increased media attention on complaints of sexual harassment and sexual assault, the city of Fort Collins is now tracking the number of sexual harassment complaints it receives each year.

A Coloradoan investigation earlier this year showed that more than half of the county's public employers, including the city of Fort Collins, either did not track or would not release data on sexual harassment complaints.

As part of that investigation, the city said complaints weren't kept in one location and they needed more time to review whether disclosure would be appropriate under state law.

But after a Coloradoan request for records, the city of Fort Collins "made substantial effort to collate dispersed information," according to Chief Human Resources Officer Teresa Roche, and city staff plans to continue keeping track of it.

