Prosecutors, public defenders and state administrators say they’ll work toward a system of justice that instills responsibility and remorse from offenders instead of longer jail sentences.

State Rep. Pete Lee, D-Colorado Springs, has been beating the drum for the practice called restorative justice for years. Tuesday, the Office of the Colorado State Public Defender, the Denver District Attorney’s Office and the Colorado Restorative Justice Council through the State Court Administrator’s Office said they would expand the practice.

They signed an agreement to dedicate staff and analysis into using restorative justice, training prosecutors and defense lawyers statewide in how it works.

The partnership explained it this way:

Restorative justice takes many forms, but often it is a facilitated process that provides victims, offenders and community members with an opportunity to collectively address the impact of crime and repair harm to the extent possible. Depending on the readiness of a victim and offender, RJ can take place at any point in a criminal justice system. RJ is a voluntary process that is grounded in the principles and values of building healthy relationships, respect for all people, taking responsibility for one’s own actions, repairing harm and reintegrating offenders back into the community.

