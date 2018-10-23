COLORADO POLITICS — Colorado’s Independent Ethics Commission has determined that a complaint filed against Gov. John Hickenlooper regarding his out-of-state travel has merit and will investigate, the panel executive director said Tuesday.

The commission reviewed the complaint, which was filed by the nonprofit Greenwood Village-based Public Trust Institute, during an executive session Monday. Aside from one commissioner, who was absent, the group unanimously found the allegations to be “non-frivolous.”

The complaint, filed earlier this month, accused Hickenlooper of traveling the globe in private jets and rooming in expensive hotels paid for by businesses in violation of the state’s ethics laws.

That same day, Hickenlooper’s office dismissed the claim as a “political stunt.” He could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday afternoon.

The Public Trust Institute was established two days before the complaint was filed by Frank McNulty, a former Republican Colorado House speaker who has frequently been critical of the Democratic governor’s policies.

