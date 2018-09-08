Colorado has three of the nation's top 15 housing markets where luxury home sale prices increased 10 percent or more over the past year.

That's according to a new report from Realtor.com, which said it analyzed the entry-level luxury price tier, defined as the top 5 percent of all residential sales, in 91 U.S. counties.

Coming in at No. 5 nationally was Boulder County, where luxury home sale prices increased 13.7 percent over the past year, with the average luxury home sale (those in the top 5 percent) at $1,344,000.

Douglas County was ranked No. 14, where luxury home sale prices increased 10.8 percent, with an average sale price of $925,000.

Read more about this at the Denver Business Journal.

