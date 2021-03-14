Snow storm: Here are the latest traffic conditions, road closures

Heavy snowfall Sunday may create potentially hazardous conditions across the Front Range.

COLORADO, USA — Heavy snowfall over the weekend forced closures of major highways and stranded drivers across the Denver metro area.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) warned that return travel from the mountains into Denver will be "extremely challenging" on Monday. CDOT recommends that travelers in the High Country make arrangements to postpone travel until late Monday when the storm has passed and conditions improve.

CDOT said that if a highway safety closure is in place, that means the alternate routes may also be impassable.

Colorado chain and traction laws

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) urged travelers to be aware of chain and traction law codes before heading out on the roadway:

Code 18/Commercial Chain Law: Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law.

Commercial vehicles and trucks must have chains. Vehicles without chains can often lose traction, causing traffic delays and sometimes road closures. For the safety of the traveling public, it's critical to use chains to comply with Colorado's chain law. Code 15/Passenger Traction Law: All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires.

All passenger vehicles must have appropriate all-weather tires with 3/16-inch depth. Vehicles must have one of the following: winter tires, tires with mud/snow (M+S) designation, chains or alternative traction devices such as an autosock. 4WD and AWD vehicles must have winter tires or all-weather tires. Code 16/Passenger Chain Law: All passenger vehicles need chains, except for 4WD and AWD vehicles with all-weather tires with 3/16-inch tread depth.

