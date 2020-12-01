COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A Colorado Springs police officer was shot and injured during a traffic stop that escalated into an exchange of gunfire late Saturday.

The officer was hospitalized with injuries that were not-life threatening, according to a press release from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

At 11:57 p.m. Saturday, an officer with the Colorado Springs Police Department conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Galley Road and Arrawanna Street. The officer requested backup.

The man driving the vehicle shot at the two officers. At least one of the officers returned fire, according to the release.

The man drove away from the scene and crashed his vehicle at Pikes Peak Avenue and Dunsmere Street. He ran from the scene and is still at large.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.