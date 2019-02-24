SHERRELWOOD, Colo. — A pair of young brothers who had been reported missing out of Adams County Saturday were located safely late Sunday night.

At 11:32 p.m. Sunday, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office alerted the public on Twitter that the pair had been found.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office said that brothers were last seen in the area of 84th Avenue and Huron Street in Sherrelwood around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday. Their backpacks were found on Sunday about a mile away at the Anythink Perl Mack Library.

The boys were originally reported missing from the area of 77th Avenue and Pecos Street, late Saturday, but the Sheriff's Office updated the information Sunday morning. The boys' mother told authorities that they climbed out of a window after she disciplined one of them.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office did not release any further information about where the brothers were found.

