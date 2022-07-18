2,000 backpack giveaway at Civic Center Park

The 14th annual backpack giveaway at Community Resource Fair takes place July 30 at Denver's Civic Center Park from 10 am. to 2 p.m.

DENVER — Colorado families in need have an opportunity to receive backpacks filled with school supplies on July 30 during the Denver Days 10th Annual Celebration at Denver's Civic Center Park from 10 a.m to 2 p.m.

The 14th Silva Family Foundation’s annual community school supply giveaway event is presented by the Silva Family Foundation, CoAIMH and the Denver Latino Commission.

This year, the foundation will distribute over 2,000 backpacks filled with needed school supplies, according to a press release.

Only one backpack per student will be issued with no maximum number of students in the household. Children must be present to receive the backpacks.

The Silva Family Foundation has remained firm in its commitment to bridging the education gap for Colorado's youth for more than 24 years. According to the release, they have already delivered more than 24,000 backpacks with school supplies in 13 years.

Mayor Michael B. Hancock created Denver Days, a summer program that encourages neighbors meet fellow neighbors by hosting block parties, picnics, and service projects with a focus on small, organic gatherings.

