Nominations are open for 9NEWS Leader of the Year

Nominations for the 2021 9NEWS Leader of the Year are due Friday, Oct. 5.

COLORADO, USA — Do you know an outstanding leader in our community who has stepped up during this challenging time?

Nominate them for the 2021 9NEWS Leader of the Year. Nominations are due Friday, Oct. 5.

Three finalists will be named, and the winner will be selected by Leadership Foundation alumni, Denver Metro Chamber members and B:CIVIC members, and announced live at the Leading Colorado virtual luncheon presented by BBVA on March 10, 2021.

What makes a great 9NEWS Leader of the Year nominee?

Has a track record of making an impact in the community — after business hours or as part of their role working at a nonprofit organization— not just because it’s the right thing to do, but because they are driven to make our community stronger.

Shows the values of how we work in the community in Colorado — what we call Colorado’s Civic DNA: inclusivity, collaboration, shared vision, responsibility and leadership.

Since 1999, 9NEWS has recognized outstanding leaders in our community, with the 9NEWS Leader of the Year award.

The Denver Metro Chamber Leadership Foundation, an affiliate of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, partners with 9NEWS to honor individuals for their leadership and commitment to our state.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Feature stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.