x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Community

9NEWS Speakers Bureau

Thank you for your interest in having a 9NEWS or Colorado and Company personality participate in your event.

More Videos

COLORADO, USA — To request a 9NEWS or Colorado and Company personality to participate in your event fill out the form below. 

Before you fill out the form, read through the following notes:

• Requests must be submitted 3 months in advance of the date of your event. Requests submitted less than 2 months in advance will not be accepted. Please be prepared to allow at least 2 weeks for processing before receiving a response.

• There are no fees for 9NEWS or Colorado and Company talent participation. Talent is only available for the specific event listed not including rehearsals, pre/post activities, meetings, etc.

• Please be advised that in the event of breaking news or severe weather our talent may be required to report to the station. We strongly encourage you to have an alternate plan in place.

• Please note our talent are less available during ratings periods (February, May, November).

• If requesting an emcee, please be prepared to submit a final script to the 9NEWS Speakers Bureau a week in advance of your event date. If the script is not received, 9NEWS reserves the right to withdraw participation from the event.

IF YOU DON'T SEE THE FORM BELOW, CLICK HERE.

RELATED: Watch 9NEWS for free on ROKU, Apple TV, Fire TV

RELATED: How to get 9NEWS on your favorite device

Credit: KUSA

Paid Advertisement