9NEWS Speakers Bureau

Thank you for your interest in having a 9NEWS or Colorado and Company personality participate in your event.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLORADO, USA — To request a 9NEWS or Colorado and Company personality to participate in your event fill out the form below.

Before you fill out the form, read through the following notes:

• Requests must be submitted 3 months in advance of the date of your event. Requests submitted less than 2 months in advance will not be accepted. Please be prepared to allow at least 2 weeks for processing before receiving a response.

• There are no fees for 9NEWS or Colorado and Company talent participation. Talent is only available for the specific event listed not including rehearsals, pre/post activities, meetings, etc.

• Please be advised that in the event of breaking news or severe weather our talent may be required to report to the station. We strongly encourage you to have an alternate plan in place.

• Please note our talent are less available during ratings periods (February, May, November).