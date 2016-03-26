Feeling buried by boxes of paperwork?
Pack up your unneeded receipts, bank statements and other documents and bring them to the 2018 Shred-a-thon on May 12 sponsored by 9NEWS, Shred-it, Inc. and Metro-Denver Crime Stoppers.
The Shred-a-thon is a yearly fundraiser for the Metro-Denver Crime Stoppers program. For a donation to help fight crime in your community, you can have up to three legal-sized paper boxes or kitchen sized garbage bags of personal documents shredded on the spot.
There are six total locations participating:
- Westminster Police Department
9110 Yates Street
Westminster
- Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office
200 Jefferson Co. Pkwy
Golden
- 9NEWS
500 Speer Blvd.
Denver
- Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office
13101 E. Broncos Pkwy.
Centennial
- Aurora Municipal Courthouse
14999 E. Alameda Dr.
Aurora
- Shred-it, Inc. Headquarters
3925 Monaco Pkwy.
Denver
The trucks will start shredding paper at 6 a.m. on Saturday, May 12 at the 9NEWS location at Speer Blvd. and Logan. All of the other locations will begin at 7 a.m. The event runs until noon.
Experts suggest the public shred old paperwork with personal information on it, including:
- Canceled checks
- ATM & credit card receipts
- Old credit cards
- Credit card offers
- Bills
- Old bank statements
- Tax records & receipts (7 years or older)
- Medical records & bills (keep for 1 year)
- Pay stubs (keep for 1 year)
DO NOT SHRED:
The most recent versions of social security statements, annual insurance policy statements, retirement plan statements. Everything else can be shredded.
Shred-it, Inc. will shred up to 3 legal-sized boxes or kitchen sized trash bags of sensitive documents in exchange for a voluntary donation to Metro-Denver Crime Stoppers.
Metro-Denver Crime Stoppers is an organization that supports local law enforcement agencies across the Front Range by offering cash rewards for tips that help solve crime in our communities. This is the biggest fundraiser for Crime Stoppers. The tipline for Metro-Denver Crime Stoppers is 720-913-STOP (7867). All tipsters can remain anonymous.