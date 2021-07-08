African Leadership Group celebrating Afrik Impact Month with series of events

The 6th annual event celebrates the cultures, traditions, and contributions of African immigrants in Colorado and around the country.

DENVER — Throughout the month of August, the African Leadership Group (ALG) is hosting several events to celebrate Afrik Impact Month. These community events have a focus on social, educational, and economic impact ranging from concerts, celebrations, forums, and workshops. Executive Director of the ALG, Papa Dia, said this year's theme is "Standing Taller and Prouder Than Ever" after a year filled with hardship due to the pandemic, racial injustices, and political division.

"My wish and my hope that everybody should take away from this program that we need to be united and we need to celebrate each other," Dia said. "One thing that I’ve observed in our communities, we have a tendency to live in isolation, we don’t eat together, we don’t really sit down and have a conversation and learn about each other."

Afrik Impact celebrates the accomplishments and recognizes community champions as ALG continues to work toward another year of policy and advocacy work.

ALG is kicking off Afrik Impact Month with a cultural celebration and concert from 3 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. at the Levitt Pavilion in Denver. In a Facebook post, the ALG wrote "This event will showcase live music by Carlou D, musical artist from Senegal, local artists, food trucks, storytelling, a Play of Diversity and Inclusion, fashion show and much more." Most of the events this month are free to the public but may require RSVPs.

Full list of events:

