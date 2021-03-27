Rally to address anti-Asian hate Saturday in Denver

After an increased amount of hate and violence against the AAPI community, the rally was organized to stand in solidarity against Asian hate.

DENVER — A rally against Asian hate is taking place Saturday on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol.

The Stop AAPI Hate rally is scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to a Facebook event hosted by the organization Community Organizing for Radical Empathy, or CORE.

CORE said the rally will be livestreamed, which can be watched on their Facebook page.

>> Video above: Denver's low rate of anti-Asian hate crime is no excuse for what some politicians like to say

The rally is billed as an event with music, poetry, words of inspiration and healing. There won't be a march, and participants are asked to bring blankets and/or chairs. Speakers and performers from varying backgrounds will present, and a mental health table will be available for those who seek support.

The organizers recommended that attendees bring water, snacks and layers in case it gets cold.

CORE says on their website that they offer inclusive, accessible and engaging services for communities.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS



MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.