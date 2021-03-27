Rally to address anti-Asian hate Saturday in Denver

DENVER — A rally against Asian hate is taking place Saturday on the west steps of the Colorado State Capitol.
The Stop AAPI Hate rally is scheduled to go from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., according to a Facebook event hosted by the organization Community Organizing for Radical Empathy, or CORE.
CORE said the rally will be livestreamed, which can be watched on their Facebook page.
>> Video above: Denver's low rate of anti-Asian hate crime is no excuse for what some politicians like to say
The rally is billed as an event with music, poetry, words of inspiration and healing. There won't be a march, and participants are asked to bring blankets and/or chairs. Speakers and performers from varying backgrounds will present, and a mental health table will be available for those who seek support.
The organizers recommended that attendees bring water, snacks and layers in case it gets cold.
CORE says on their website that they offer inclusive, accessible and engaging services for communities.
