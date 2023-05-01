Archie Manning speaks at Boy Scouts of America Sports Breakfast

9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis caught up with Archie Manning at the 46th Annual Boy Scouts of America Sports Breakfast.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — College Football Hall of Famer Archie Manning was the keynote speaker at the 46th annual Denver Area Council (DAC) Boy Scouts of America Sports Breakfast.

The annual Sports Breakfast was held Wednesday morning at the National Western Events Center in Denver.

This year, participants heard from Manning, as well as Chairman Andy Aye and Scout Executive Charles W. Brasfeild. Stories that display the value scouting has on Colorado's youth were also shared at the breakfast.

Some of the past celebrity keynote speakers at the Sports Breakfast include: Cal Ripken Jr., Steve Atwater, Champ Bailey, Brian Griese, Peyton Manning, Emmitt Smith, John Elway, Chauncey Billups, Lou Brock, Wayne Gretzky and many others.

Editor's Note: 9NEWS is a sponsor of the Boy Scouts Sports Breakfast.

The Sports Breakfast is the largest fundraiser each year for the DAC, serving youth in ten counties throughout the Denver metro area and nearly 32,000 young people and volunteers.

Scouting provides an experiential program for all youth and builds leaders with character while teaching participatory citizenship and physical fitness. One hundred percent of proceeds from the Sports Breakfast go directly toward these programs.

Sponsorship information:

Sponsorship details are available here.

You can also contact Dave DeCecco at 720-266-2132.

Denver Area Council Boy Scouts of America Programs:

Cub Scouts - Youth 5-10 years old or Grades K-5

Scouts BSA - Youth 11-17 years old or Grades 6-12

Venturers - Co-Ed youth, Ages 14-20

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

Archie Manning 1/5

2/5

3/5

4/5

5/5 1 / 5

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.