Arvada Farmers Market reopens after Olde Town Square shooting

Officer Gordon Beesley and Johnny Hurley were honored with a moment of silence led by City Manager Mark Deven during the market.

ARVADA, Colo. — People filled Olde Town Square Sunday morning once again for the weekly farmers market, a place where families come together to enjoy vendors, music and the company of their community.

The market was canceled last week following the shooting that claimed the lives of Officer Gordon Beesley and Johnny Hurley.

Lori and Roger Drienka, nearby business owners and witnesses to the shooting, performed at Sunday's market as their way of giving back to the community.

"I think that everybody has to find healing in their own way, and our healing is through music, it always has been," said Lori. "I don’t think that it’s anything that you ever get over..but I think it’s something that you learn from and you learn what’s really important...each other, and love and healing in whatever feels good and for us."

Arvada City Manager Mark Deven led the market in a moment of silence to honor the victims.

"Did an incredible job to serve this community, and [I believe] prevented further injuries and death to people by the actions that they took," Deven said.

Arvada Farmers Market resumes after Olde Town Square shooting 1/4

2/4

3/4

4/4 1 / 4

Roger said there was construction happening next to his business the day of the shooting.

"I thought maybe it was a piece of equipment that I was hearing, but after the second set of rounds, you knew," he said. "It's so sad, it's just becoming the norm."

One vendor, Mark Albrecht, said returning to the market was bittersweet.

"It's a little bit sad to pull up because we unload in the area that things happened...the community is kind of what I feel good about being here for, we’re kind of holding our hands and putting our arms around each other," said Albrecht.

The market runs every Sunday from 9:00 A.M. - 1:30 P.M.