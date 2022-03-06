Documentary on Japanese internment 'A Thousand Paper Cranes' to air on 9NEWS

The documentary will air on 9NEWS, KTVD (Ch. 20), and 9NEWS+ this month.

DENVER — 'A Thousand Paper Cranes: How Denver’s Japanese American Community Emerged from Internment', a documentary from the City of Denver, will air on 9NEWS, KTVD (Ch. 20), and 9NEWS+ this June.

The documentary will show how thousands of Japanese Americans from the West Coast were forcibly sent to a confinement facility in a remote area in southeastern Colorado during World War II.

VIDEO ABOVE: Trailer for 'A Thousand Paper Cranes: How Denver’s Japanese American Community Emerged from Internment'

After the war ended, many made the 250-mile trek to Denver to start anew. The #IAmDenver team conducted multiple interviews with members of Denver's Japanese American community, some of whom were interned themselves and some of whose families suffered but persevered and rebuilt their lives in our city.

The full documentary will air on 9NEWS and 9NEWS+ on Saturday, June 4 at 6 p.m. and KTVD (Ch. 20) and 9NEWS+ on Saturday, June 18 at 9:30 p.m.

For more information on the documentary and to learn more about other stories from #IAmDenver go to Denvergov.org.

